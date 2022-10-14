Smooth Love Potion Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $140.00 Million (SLP)

Smooth Love Potion (SLP) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 14th. Over the last seven days, Smooth Love Potion has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. One Smooth Love Potion token can now be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Smooth Love Potion has a market cap of $140.00 million and $15.21 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,447.95 or 0.27677564 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010810 BTC.

Smooth Love Potion Profile

Smooth Love Potion was first traded on July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 42,845,099,421 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,845,002,650 tokens. Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Smooth Love Potion is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Smooth Love Potion’s official message board is medium.com/@axieinfinity.

Buying and Selling Smooth Love Potion

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Smooth Love Potion has a current supply of 42,847,181,692. The last known price of Smooth Love Potion is 0.00329032 USD and is up 1.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 126 active market(s) with $19,308,444.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smooth Love Potion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smooth Love Potion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smooth Love Potion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

