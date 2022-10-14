Societe Generale Downgrades Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) to Hold

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SIEGY. Barclays lowered their price target on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €95.00 ($96.94) to €90.00 ($91.84) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €160.00 ($163.27) to €145.00 ($147.96) in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €155.00 ($158.16) to €145.00 ($147.96) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.00.

Shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $52.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $88.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.10. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $46.37 and a 1-year high of $89.66.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:SIEGY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($2.17). The business had revenue of $19.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.91 billion. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 4.53%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services segments.

