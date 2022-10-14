Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOB) Short Interest Down 41.5% in September

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 41.5% from the September 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Sotherly Hotels Price Performance

Shares of SOHOB remained flat at $20.13 during trading hours on Friday. Sotherly Hotels has a twelve month low of $13.39 and a twelve month high of $24.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.18.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

