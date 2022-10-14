Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOB) Short Interest Down 41.5% in September

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 41.5% from the September 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Sotherly Hotels Price Performance
Shares of SOHOB remained flat at $20.13 during trading hours on Friday. Sotherly Hotels has a twelve month low of $13.39 and a twelve month high of $24.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.18.
About Sotherly Hotels
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sotherly Hotels (SOHOB)
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
- The Rally in Walgreen’s Boots Alliance May be Short Lived
Receive News & Ratings for Sotherly Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotherly Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.