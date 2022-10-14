SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Stake Trimmed by Foresight Wealth Management LLC

Foresight Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 159,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,139 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $4,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 31,381,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,741,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620,252 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,657,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,610 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,594,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,521 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 7,265,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,517,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,126,000 after acquiring an additional 488,380 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPDW traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $25.99. 295,597 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,434,955. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $25.13 and a 1 year high of $38.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.11.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

