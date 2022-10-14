Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Spectrum Brands from $120.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Raymond James started coverage on Spectrum Brands in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.33.
Spectrum Brands Stock Up 2.0 %
SPB opened at $42.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.46. Spectrum Brands has a 12 month low of $38.93 and a 12 month high of $107.22.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spectrum Brands
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPB. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Spectrum Brands by 9.2% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 14,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in Spectrum Brands by 48.9% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 16,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 5,575 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands during the first quarter worth $459,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands during the first quarter worth $744,000.
About Spectrum Brands
Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.
