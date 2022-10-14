Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Spectrum Brands from $120.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Raymond James started coverage on Spectrum Brands in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.33.

SPB opened at $42.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.46. Spectrum Brands has a 12 month low of $38.93 and a 12 month high of $107.22.

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $818.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.88 million. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 3.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPB. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Spectrum Brands by 9.2% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 14,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in Spectrum Brands by 48.9% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 16,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 5,575 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands during the first quarter worth $459,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands during the first quarter worth $744,000.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

