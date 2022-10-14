SPK Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPK) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

SPK Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 72.2% from the September 15th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPK Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in SPK Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $5,949,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SPK Acquisition by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 229,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 8,814 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPK Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $317,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPK Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPK Acquisition by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 115,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares during the period. 74.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPK Acquisition alerts:

SPK Acquisition Stock Performance

SPK remained flat at $10.17 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,806. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.15 and a 200 day moving average of $10.04. SPK Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.84 and a 1 year high of $10.68.

About SPK Acquisition

SPK Acquisition ( NASDAQ:SPK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

SPK Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on operating businesses in the telecommunications, media, and technology sectors in Asia. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Shanghai, China.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPK Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPK Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.