Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NYSE:SHAP) Short Interest Update

Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NYSE:SHAP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decrease of 27.5% from the September 15th total of 8,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 22,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 Stock Performance

Shares of SHAP remained flat at $10.08 during trading hours on Friday. Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $10.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.01.

Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 (NYSE:SHAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spree Acquisition Corp. 1

About Spree Acquisition Corp. 1

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHAP. Tuttle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 by 17.2% in the first quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 86,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 12,750 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 in the first quarter valued at about $498,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 by 73.5% in the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 20,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 8,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on technology-based mobility businesses.

