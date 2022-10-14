Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NYSE:SHAP) Short Interest Update

Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NYSE:SHAP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decrease of 27.5% from the September 15th total of 8,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 22,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 Stock Performance
Shares of SHAP remained flat at $10.08 during trading hours on Friday. Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $10.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.01.
Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 (NYSE:SHAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About Spree Acquisition Corp. 1
Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on technology-based mobility businesses.
