STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) PT Lowered to $88.00 at UBS Group

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at UBS Group from $97.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.22% from the company’s current price.

STAA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Benchmark upped their price target on STAAR Surgical from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Mizuho initiated coverage on STAAR Surgical in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on STAAR Surgical from $89.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on STAAR Surgical from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on STAAR Surgical from $165.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.56.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

STAAR Surgical Trading Up 2.4 %

STAAR Surgical stock opened at $72.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.00. STAAR Surgical has a 12 month low of $49.03 and a 12 month high of $128.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.46 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical ( NASDAQ:STAA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $81.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other STAAR Surgical news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 16,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.29, for a total value of $1,762,500.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 19,437 shares in the company, valued at $2,065,958.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other STAAR Surgical news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 16,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.29, for a total value of $1,762,500.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 19,437 shares in the company, valued at $2,065,958.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James E. Francese sold 35,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,656,875.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,618,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of STAAR Surgical

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STAA. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 8,362 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 4,432 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,684,000. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,486,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

About STAAR Surgical

(Get Rating)

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.