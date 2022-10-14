Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Cut to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $79.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $125.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.54% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SWK. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Stanley Black & Decker to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.25.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

NYSE:SWK opened at $77.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.48. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52-week low of $70.24 and a 52-week high of $199.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. Analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total transaction of $90,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,260 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,529.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total transaction of $90,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,570,529.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert J. Manning bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,565,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,565,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWK. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

About Stanley Black & Decker

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.