Stargate Finance Price Tops $0.47 (STG)

Stargate Finance (STG) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 14th. Stargate Finance has a market cap of $62.93 million and approximately $27.17 million worth of Stargate Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stargate Finance token can now be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00002460 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Stargate Finance has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Stargate Finance

Stargate Finance launched on March 16th, 2022. Stargate Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,061,395 tokens. Stargate Finance’s official website is stargate.finance. Stargate Finance’s official Twitter account is @stargatefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Stargate Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stargate is a community-driven organization building a fully composable native asset bridge, and a dApp built on LayerZero.Stargate's vision is to make cross-chain liquidity transfer a seamless, single transaction process.”

