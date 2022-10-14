Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Price Target to $165.00

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $162.00 to $165.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CW. StockNews.com lowered Curtiss-Wright from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $167.00 to $166.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $172.00.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Up 2.2 %

CW stock opened at $151.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.58. Curtiss-Wright has a one year low of $123.84 and a one year high of $162.98.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $609.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.85 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 15.77%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.66%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Curtiss-Wright

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 58.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 91.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

