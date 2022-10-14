Stifel Nicolaus Trims Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Target Price to $71.00

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $74.00 to $71.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HLIO. Barrington Research lowered their target price on Helios Technologies from $107.00 to $91.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $90.00 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th.

Helios Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of HLIO opened at $53.20 on Tuesday. Helios Technologies has a one year low of $48.27 and a one year high of $114.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Helios Technologies Announces Dividend

Helios Technologies ( NASDAQ:HLIO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.18. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $241.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.51 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Helios Technologies will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.47%.

Institutional Trading of Helios Technologies

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 417.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Helios Technologies by 54.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in Helios Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $132,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the first quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

