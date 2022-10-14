Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC)

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 25,961 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 82% compared to the typical daily volume of 14,292 put options.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

NYSE:MPC traded down $4.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,067,899. Marathon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $59.55 and a fifty-two week high of $114.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $51.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.45 and a 200-day moving average of $94.03.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.17 by $1.44. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The firm had revenue of $54.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum will post 22.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 15.68%.

In other news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $3,291,231.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,705.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $3,291,231.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,996 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,705.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $1,512,949.73. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,892.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marathon Petroleum

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,765,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,570,939,000 after buying an additional 371,647 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 21.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,481,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,067,202,000 after buying an additional 2,244,421 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 39.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,695,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $572,449,000 after buying an additional 1,878,976 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $411,853,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,844,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $316,065,000 after purchasing an additional 98,903 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on MPC. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $117.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.23.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

