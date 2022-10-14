StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.40 ($6.53) to €6.00 ($6.12) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.65 ($6.79) to €6.60 ($6.73) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.22.

Shares of BBVA stock opened at $4.66 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.82. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 1-year low of $3.93 and a 1-year high of $7.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.76 billion, a PE ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.18. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 26.49%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 51,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 16,025 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.1% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 176,003 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co increased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 30.6% in the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 23,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,597 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 63.8% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 133,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 52,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the first quarter valued at $28,000. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

