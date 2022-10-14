StockNews.com Begins Coverage on BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BWX Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.20.

BWX Technologies Trading Up 1.9 %

BWX Technologies stock opened at $52.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.02. BWX Technologies has a one year low of $42.58 and a one year high of $62.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $554.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.13 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 46.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that BWX Technologies will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in BWX Technologies by 2,464.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Power Group, and Nuclear Services Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment provides precision naval and critical nuclear components, reactors, nuclear fuel, and assemblies for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; missile launch tubes for United States Navy submarines; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and converts Cold War-era government stockpiles of high-enriched uranium, as well as receives, stores, characterizes, dissolves, recovers, and purifies uranium-bearing materials; supplies research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

