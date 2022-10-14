StockNews.com Begins Coverage on United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

United Security Bancshares Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of UBFO stock opened at $6.69 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.40. United Security Bancshares has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $8.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.00 million, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.01 million for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 27.32%.

Institutional Trading of United Security Bancshares

About United Security Bancshares

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBFO. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 80.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 19.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 5.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 29.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 66,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 15,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 11.3% during the first quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 467,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after acquiring an additional 47,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

