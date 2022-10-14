StockNews.com Begins Coverage on United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
United Security Bancshares Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of UBFO stock opened at $6.69 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.40. United Security Bancshares has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $8.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.00 million, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.
United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.01 million for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 27.32%.
Institutional Trading of United Security Bancshares
About United Security Bancshares
United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.
