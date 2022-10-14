StockNews.com Begins Coverage on United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO)

Posted by on Oct 14th, 2022

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFOGet Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

United Security Bancshares Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of UBFO stock opened at $6.69 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.40. United Security Bancshares has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $8.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.00 million, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFOGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.01 million for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 27.32%.

Institutional Trading of United Security Bancshares

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBFO. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 80.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 19.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 5.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 29.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 66,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 15,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 11.3% during the first quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 467,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after acquiring an additional 47,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

About United Security Bancshares

(Get Rating)

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Security Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Security Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.