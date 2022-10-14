StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Artesian Resources Trading Up 2.0 %
NASDAQ ARTNA opened at $47.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $444.25 million, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.87. Artesian Resources has a 52 week low of $38.08 and a 52 week high of $60.35.
Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $25.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.00 million. Artesian Resources had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 9.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Artesian Resources will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Artesian Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Artesian Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Artesian Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of Artesian Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. 49.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.
