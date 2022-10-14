StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

NASDAQ ARTNA opened at $47.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $444.25 million, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.87. Artesian Resources has a 52 week low of $38.08 and a 52 week high of $60.35.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $25.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.00 million. Artesian Resources had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 9.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Artesian Resources will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John R. Eisenbrey, Jr. sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total value of $729,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,849,609.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Artesian Resources news, Director Nicholle Renee Taylor sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $270,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,036. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John R. Eisenbrey, Jr. sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total value of $729,270.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,751 shares in the company, valued at $2,849,609.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,354 shares of company stock worth $1,588,658. Company insiders own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Artesian Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Artesian Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Artesian Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of Artesian Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. 49.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

