StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Brinker International (NYSE:EAT)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Brinker International from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Brinker International from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Brinker International from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.74.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Brinker International Stock Up 3.0 %

EAT stock opened at $26.71 on Wednesday. Brinker International has a 12 month low of $21.47 and a 12 month high of $50.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.09% and a negative return on equity of 45.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Brinker International will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Brinker International news, EVP Rick Badgley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.66, for a total transaction of $296,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,441 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,500.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Brinker International

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 351,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,411,000 after acquiring an additional 84,355 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 1st quarter worth $554,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,313 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,523,000 after acquiring an additional 23,643 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 32,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 200.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

About Brinker International

(Get Rating)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2022, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,650 restaurants comprising 1,596 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.