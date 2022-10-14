StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE CMP opened at $40.25 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Compass Minerals International has a 1-year low of $30.67 and a 1-year high of $75.44.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $214.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.84 million. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 6.10%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compass Minerals International

About Compass Minerals International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMP. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Repertoire Partners LP purchased a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.