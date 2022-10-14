StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Cooper-Standard Trading Down 2.0 %

CPS stock opened at $6.33 on Wednesday. Cooper-Standard has a one year low of $3.53 and a one year high of $28.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.06 and its 200 day moving average is $6.52.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($3.40) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $605.92 million for the quarter. Cooper-Standard had a negative net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 86.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Cooper-Standard

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caption Management LLC raised its position in Cooper-Standard by 43.7% during the second quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 7,185 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Cooper-Standard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Cooper-Standard in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cooper-Standard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in Cooper-Standard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems. The company's sealing systems include obstacle detection sensor systems, dynamic seals, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, FlushSeal systems, and textured surfaces with cloth appearance.

Featured Stories

