StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
Cooper-Standard Trading Down 2.0 %
CPS stock opened at $6.33 on Wednesday. Cooper-Standard has a one year low of $3.53 and a one year high of $28.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.06 and its 200 day moving average is $6.52.
Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($3.40) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $605.92 million for the quarter. Cooper-Standard had a negative net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 86.67%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Cooper-Standard
Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems. The company's sealing systems include obstacle detection sensor systems, dynamic seals, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, FlushSeal systems, and textured surfaces with cloth appearance.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cooper-Standard (CPS)
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
- Will MGM Resorts Rise to the Top of the Casino Food Chain?
- The Rally in Walgreen’s Boots Alliance May be Short Lived
- Does Short Selling In AMC Mean The Stock Is A Horror Movie?
- Constellation Brands Stock May Offer Safety in the Market Storm
Receive News & Ratings for Cooper-Standard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper-Standard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.