StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Dana (NYSE:DAN)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Dana from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Dana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Dana from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

Shares of DAN stock opened at $12.42 on Wednesday. Dana has a 52-week low of $11.17 and a 52-week high of $25.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 2.27.

Dana ( NYSE:DAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.13). Dana had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Dana will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DAN. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Dana by 121.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Dana by 631.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,266 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,409 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dana during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dana during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Dana by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,070 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. 95.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

