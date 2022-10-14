StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the closed-end fund’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.37. GAMCO Investors has a 1-year low of $14.45 and a 1-year high of $29.80. The firm has a market cap of $389.70 million, a P/E ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.34.

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The closed-end fund reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $65.60 million for the quarter. GAMCO Investors had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 73.14%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GAMCO Investors during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in GAMCO Investors by 515.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,700 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in GAMCO Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $277,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in GAMCO Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $351,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in GAMCO Investors by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 17,106 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

