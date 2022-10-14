StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Monday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Spirit AeroSystems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $53.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.91.

Spirit AeroSystems Stock Performance

SPR opened at $23.71 on Wednesday. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12-month low of $21.51 and a 12-month high of $53.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.98). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 88.69% and a negative net margin of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. Spirit AeroSystems’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the first quarter worth about $91,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 57.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the first quarter worth about $169,000. 83.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.

