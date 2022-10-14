StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Taitron Components Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Taitron Components stock opened at $3.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.10. Taitron Components has a twelve month low of $3.16 and a twelve month high of $4.97.

About Taitron Components

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.

