StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on TFS Financial to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

TFS Financial Stock Up 3.4 %

TFSL stock opened at $13.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. TFS Financial has a 1-year low of $12.45 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.34 and a beta of 0.51.

Insider Transactions at TFS Financial

TFS Financial ( NASDAQ:TFSL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $76.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.00 million. Analysts expect that TFS Financial will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Martin J. Cohen sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.92, for a total value of $93,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,464. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Timothy W. Mulhern sold 3,482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total transaction of $47,807.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Martin J. Cohen sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.92, for a total value of $93,996.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,464. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TFS Financial

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFSL. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in TFS Financial by 462.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 388,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,337,000 after acquiring an additional 319,603 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in TFS Financial by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 805,848 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,377,000 after buying an additional 143,256 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in TFS Financial by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,925,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,629,000 after buying an additional 109,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in TFS Financial by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,823,560 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,871,000 after buying an additional 87,916 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TFS Financial by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 392,152 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,510,000 after buying an additional 59,676 shares during the period. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TFS Financial

(Get Rating)

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

Featured Stories

