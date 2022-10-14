StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Trustmark Trading Up 4.1 %
NASDAQ TRMK opened at $33.31 on Wednesday. Trustmark has a 1-year low of $26.67 and a 1-year high of $35.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.41.
Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $168.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.20 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 7.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trustmark will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trustmark
Trustmark Company Profile
Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Trustmark (TRMK)
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
- Will MGM Resorts Rise to the Top of the Casino Food Chain?
- The Rally in Walgreen’s Boots Alliance May be Short Lived
- Does Short Selling In AMC Mean The Stock Is A Horror Movie?
- Constellation Brands Stock May Offer Safety in the Market Storm
Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.