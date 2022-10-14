StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Trustmark Trading Up 4.1 %

NASDAQ TRMK opened at $33.31 on Wednesday. Trustmark has a 1-year low of $26.67 and a 1-year high of $35.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.41.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $168.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.20 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 7.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trustmark will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trustmark

Trustmark Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Trustmark during the second quarter worth $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Trustmark by 19.8% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. 66.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

Further Reading

