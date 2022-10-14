Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Stratus Properties stock opened at $23.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.45 and its 200-day moving average is $34.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.26. Stratus Properties has a 12 month low of $22.11 and a 12 month high of $46.44.
In other news, Director Laurie L. Dotter acquired 2,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.28 per share, for a total transaction of $86,873.76. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,668.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director James Leslie sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total transaction of $270,525.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,588,126.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Laurie L. Dotter bought 2,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.28 per share, for a total transaction of $86,873.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,668.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.
Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the acquisition, entitlement, development, management, and sale of commercial, and multi-and single-family residential real estate properties primarily in Texas. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Operations and Leasing Operations.
