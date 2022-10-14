Strong (STRONG) Hits Market Capitalization of $946,772.39

Strong (STRONG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 14th. Strong has a total market cap of $946,772.39 and $131,630.00 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Strong token can currently be purchased for about $6.85 or 0.00034792 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Strong has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Strong alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,433.19 or 0.27606104 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010782 BTC.

Strong Token Profile

Strong’s launch date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 tokens and its circulating supply is 138,269 tokens. The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio. The official website for Strong is strongblock.io. Strong’s official Twitter account is @strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Strong

According to CryptoCompare, “Strong (STRONG) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Strong has a current supply of 523,990 with 138,269 in circulation. The last known price of Strong is 6.8952709 USD and is down -0.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $145,004.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://strongblock.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strong should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Strong using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Strong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Strong and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.