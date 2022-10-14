Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG) Receives $3.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.58.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SDIG shares. Cowen cut shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $11.00 to $2.25 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen downgraded shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $2.25 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Compass Point reduced their price target on Stronghold Digital Mining from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Stronghold Digital Mining in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Stronghold Digital Mining from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stronghold Digital Mining

In other Stronghold Digital Mining news, CEO Gregory A. Beard purchased 602,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.66 per share, for a total transaction of $999,998.94. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 602,409 shares in the company, valued at $999,998.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 56.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Stronghold Digital Mining Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SDIG. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Stronghold Digital Mining by 124.5% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 48,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 27,002 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining by 878.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 125,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 112,999 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining by 270.2% in the second quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 130,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 95,307 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining in the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Stronghold Digital Mining by 43.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 4,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stronghold Digital Mining stock opened at $0.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.62. The stock has a market cap of $47.19 million and a PE ratio of -0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Stronghold Digital Mining has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $35.80.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $29.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.61 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stronghold Digital Mining will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stronghold Digital Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

