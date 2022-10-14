Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $122.72

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $122.72 and last traded at $123.51, with a volume of 7949 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $126.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $202.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $205.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.13.

Sun Communities Trading Up 1.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 45.78, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $151.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.32.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.19). Sun Communities had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 4.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.94%.

Insider Transactions at Sun Communities

In other news, EVP Bruce Thelen sold 6,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total transaction of $1,139,936.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,120 shares in the company, valued at $4,154,848. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sun Communities

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

