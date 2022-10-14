T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Lowered to Hold at Canaccord Genuity Group

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $2.50 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $12.50. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 1.96% from the company’s previous close.

TTOO has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research downgraded T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get T2 Biosystems alerts:

T2 Biosystems Stock Up 4,453.6 %

TTOO opened at $2.55 on Friday. T2 Biosystems has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $48.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.17 and a 200-day moving average of $0.23. The stock has a market cap of $898.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 0.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems ( NASDAQ:TTOO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.91 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTOO. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T2 Biosystems by 1,763.1% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 323,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 306,067 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in T2 Biosystems by 318.0% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 236,605 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 180,000 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC bought a new position in T2 Biosystems in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in T2 Biosystems by 11.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 646,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 66,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T2 Biosystems by 33.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 119,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. 11.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About T2 Biosystems

(Get Rating)

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. Its technology enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for T2 Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T2 Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.