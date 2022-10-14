Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Trading 2.6% Higher

Shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating) traded up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $29.21 and last traded at $29.21. 149 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 23,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $73.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Get Taro Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TARO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.48). Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 15.96%. The company had revenue of $156.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 71.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 141.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 308.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 20.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 9.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.45% of the company’s stock.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.