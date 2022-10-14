Tekla Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Tekla Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 124,556 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 25,589 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for approximately 1.2% of Tekla Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Tekla Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $31,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 330.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DHR shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Benchmark decreased their target price on Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Danaher in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Danaher from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Danaher in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.33.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

Danaher Price Performance

In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at $20,171,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,906 shares of company stock valued at $11,823,179. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:DHR traded down $1.19 on Friday, reaching $256.08. 34,170 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,564,638. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.54. The firm has a market cap of $186.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.87. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $233.71 and a 12 month high of $331.68.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.78%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

