Tekla Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Tekla Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,303 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 13,851 shares during the period. Tekla Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $18,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IQV. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at $509,423,000. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the 1st quarter valued at $175,759,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in IQVIA by 10,521.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 537,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $124,262,000 after buying an additional 532,284 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in IQVIA by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,306,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,920,510,000 after buying an additional 362,541 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in IQVIA by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 788,651 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $182,380,000 after buying an additional 348,148 shares during the period. 86.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IQV. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Guggenheim cut their price objective on IQVIA from $246.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $256.00 price objective on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on IQVIA from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.12.

Shares of NYSE IQV traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $174.91. 11,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,198,647. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $32.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.36. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.75 and a 1 year high of $285.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $210.45 and a 200 day moving average of $216.12.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.04. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

