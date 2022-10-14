Telsey Advisory Group Weighs in on Foot Locker, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:FL)

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Foot Locker in a report released on Thursday, October 13th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now expects that the athletic footwear retailer will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.22. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Foot Locker’s current full-year earnings is $4.38 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Foot Locker’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.27 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on FL. Barclays upgraded Foot Locker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Foot Locker from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Foot Locker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.95.

Foot Locker Stock Performance

NYSE:FL opened at $32.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Foot Locker has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $57.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.25.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.35. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Foot Locker

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 4th quarter worth about $1,232,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 17.4% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,253 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 3,295.0% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 16,975 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 16,475 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,140,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Foot Locker by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,622 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period. 98.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Foot Locker

In related news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total value of $77,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,966.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 9,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total value of $380,113.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,740,578 shares in the company, valued at $497,264,759.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total value of $77,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,966.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 262,164 shares of company stock valued at $8,906,170 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.65%.

Foot Locker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.