Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) PT Lowered to CHF 55 at Jefferies Financial Group

Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from CHF 74 to CHF 55 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TMSNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Temenos from CHF 125 to CHF 110 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Temenos from CHF 95 to CHF 86 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Temenos from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 70 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Temenos from CHF 79 to CHF 63 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Temenos from CHF 90 to CHF 80 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.88.

Shares of Temenos stock opened at $56.44 on Friday. Temenos has a 52 week low of $55.90 and a 52 week high of $168.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.52.

Temenos AG develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos Transact, a banking solution that offers banking software, and data and analytics; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

