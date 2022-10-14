Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Plans $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 13th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%.

Terex has increased its dividend by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Terex has a dividend payout ratio of 11.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Terex to earn $4.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.2%.

Terex Price Performance

NYSE TEX opened at $33.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Terex has a 12-month low of $26.64 and a 12-month high of $51.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Terex had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 21.46%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Terex will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Terex from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Terex from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Terex from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Terex from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Terex

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 40.0% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 22,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 6,552 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terex during the first quarter valued at approximately $795,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 235.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 18,975 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terex during the second quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 106.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 5,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

