Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Tetra Tech in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Tetra Tech Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Tetra Tech stock opened at $129.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.71. Tetra Tech has a 12-month low of $118.55 and a 12-month high of $192.91. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $720.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 16,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.62, for a total transaction of $2,412,816.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,124,635.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 16,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.62, for a total transaction of $2,412,816.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,124,635.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.66, for a total value of $173,592.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,631,041.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tetra Tech

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,212,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,189,693,000 after acquiring an additional 171,026 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,303,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $874,777,000 after acquiring an additional 61,906 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,577,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,989,000 after acquiring an additional 141,932 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,707,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,585,000 after acquiring an additional 31,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter worth about $225,525,000. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

