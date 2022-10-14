Tezos Hits Market Capitalization of $1.27 Billion (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 14th. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for $1.40 or 0.00007078 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Tezos has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. Tezos has a market cap of $1.27 billion and $50.36 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Tezos

Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 933,788,761 coins and its circulating supply is 912,299,772 coins. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos (XTZ) is a cryptocurrency . Tezos has a current supply of 933,788,761.12116 with 912,299,772.457293 in circulation. The last known price of Tezos is 1.4083825 USD and is up 5.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 244 active market(s) with $51,703,133.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tezos.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

