Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.45 Per Share

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 25th. This is a boost from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

Thor Industries has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Thor Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 20.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Thor Industries to earn $8.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.9%.

NYSE:THO opened at $78.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.68. Thor Industries has a 52-week low of $66.26 and a 52-week high of $124.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.33.

Thor Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The construction company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $1.26. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Thor Industries will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on THO. StockNews.com began coverage on Thor Industries in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus cut Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Thor Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price target on Thor Industries to $69.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

In related news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,450,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,175,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,420 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 883.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

