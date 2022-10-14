Todd S. Nelson Sells 25,000 Shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) Stock

Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) Chairman Todd S. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $257,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 986,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,160,095.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Perdoceo Education Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Perdoceo Education stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.38. 492,708 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 528,412. Perdoceo Education Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $13.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $703.32 million, a PE ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.29 and a 200 day moving average of $11.39.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $167.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Perdoceo Education in a report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Perdoceo Education from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education in the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 1.7% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 325,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 5,453 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,062,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 7.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 159,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 11,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

