Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNXP opened at $0.49 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.93. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $20.00.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by $0.24. Equities analysts predict that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNXP. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,887,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 106,372 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 285,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 76,935 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,321,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 205,428 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,392,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,916,000 after buying an additional 3,760,804 shares during the period. 9.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and licensing therapeutics and diagnostics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes immunology, rare disease, infectious disease, and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates.

