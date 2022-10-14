Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:TNXP opened at $0.49 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.93. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $20.00.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by $0.24. Equities analysts predict that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and licensing therapeutics and diagnostics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes immunology, rare disease, infectious disease, and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates.
