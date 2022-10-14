Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $2,180,925,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,501,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,326,710,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454,097 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 56.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,810,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,022,000 after purchasing an additional 5,352,721 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,592,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,854,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 10.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,264,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,405 shares in the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Up 3.1 %

PepsiCo stock opened at $174.61 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.37 and a 1-year high of $181.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $240.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $171.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.56.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 65.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,842,376.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.15.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

