TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on TriCo Bancshares to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on TriCo Bancshares from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

TriCo Bancshares Stock Performance

TCBK opened at $50.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.11 and a 200-day moving average of $44.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. TriCo Bancshares has a 12-month low of $37.41 and a 12-month high of $50.93.

Institutional Trading of TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $101.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.20 million. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 29.83%. On average, equities research analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC raised its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 328.2% during the second quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 59,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 45,658 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 21,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,105,000. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new stake in TriCo Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $755,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

About TriCo Bancshares

(Get Rating)

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

Featured Articles

