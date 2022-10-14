trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TRVG. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on trivago from $2.20 to $2.10 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on trivago from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on trivago from $3.00 to $2.30 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on trivago from $2.80 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on trivago from $3.00 to $1.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.10.

trivago Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of TRVG stock opened at $1.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.67. trivago has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $3.20.

Institutional Trading of trivago

About trivago

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRVG. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in trivago in the 1st quarter valued at $2,418,000. Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new stake in trivago in the 1st quarter valued at $1,135,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in trivago by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 903,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after buying an additional 393,520 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in trivago in the 1st quarter valued at $425,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in trivago by 313.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 148,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 112,816 shares in the last quarter. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 53 localized websites and apps in 31 languages.

