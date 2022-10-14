TRON (TRX) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $4.44 Billion

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 14th. In the last week, TRON has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. TRON has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion and $438.47 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TRON coin can now be purchased for $0.0619 or 0.00000314 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TRON alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00013917 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00019571 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00007078 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002461 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00008967 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000052 BTC.

About TRON

TRON (TRX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 92,317,918,288 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation. TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official website is tron.network.

Buying and Selling TRON

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON (TRX) is a cryptocurrency . TRON has a current supply of 92,319,087,439.74648 with 92,319,077,689.09328 in circulation. The last known price of TRON is 0.06166006 USD and is down -0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 689 active market(s) with $489,114,365.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TRON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.