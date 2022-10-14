TrueUSD Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $68.44 Million (TUSD)

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. Over the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One TrueUSD token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00005216 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueUSD has a market cap of $867.52 million and approximately $68.44 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
TrueUSD Profile
TrueUSD’s launch date was March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 867,413,413 tokens. The official message board for TrueUSD is trueusd.medium.com. The official website for TrueUSD is tusd.io. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @tusdio.
Buying and Selling TrueUSD
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.
