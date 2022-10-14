Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Short Interest Update

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, a decrease of 34.4% from the September 15th total of 2,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 572,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TKC remained flat at $3.12 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 174,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,577. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.01. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 52 week low of $2.33 and a 52 week high of $4.46.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 24.27% and a net margin of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $780.63 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several analysts have recently commented on TKC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from 22.10 to 22.55 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 74.4% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 41,267 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 17,610 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 793,414 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 110,320 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 20,443 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 8,282 shares during the period. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Northern Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services consisting of mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs.

