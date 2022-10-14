Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,618 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 433,398 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $92,420,000 after acquiring an additional 70,442 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 120,978 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $25,902,000 after acquiring an additional 13,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on UNP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $208.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.96.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP stock opened at $196.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $186.89 and a 52 week high of $278.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $219.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.01.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.46%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

