United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Price Target Lowered to $328.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $354.00 to $328.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. OTR Global downgraded shares of United Rentals to a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of United Rentals to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of United Rentals from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $307.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $247.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $355.36.

Shares of NYSE:URI traded down $6.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $276.52. 22,029 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 739,804. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $298.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $293.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. United Rentals has a one year low of $230.54 and a one year high of $414.99.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $7.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $1.29. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Rentals will post 31.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total value of $102,637.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,806.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $317,525.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,015,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total transaction of $102,637.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,070 shares in the company, valued at $689,806.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,361 shares of company stock worth $6,142,963 in the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in URI. Metatron Capital SICAV plc purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at $332,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at $1,364,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at $918,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,887 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. 90.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

